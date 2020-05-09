FUNSHO AROGUNDADE

Popular Lagos auto magnate, Adebayo Adesola has been in mourning since the death of his beloved mother, Madam Iwalola Caroline Oluwajedalo Adesola on May 1, 2020. However, the businessman has no reason to question God as his mother lived a fulfilled life before her death. This is why the Ondo State-born managing director of Vision Wheel, alongside his siblings, are pulling all the stops to give their Septuagenarian mother a befitting burial.

So, today, Saturday 9 May, the deceased would be interred at the Vaults and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos at a funeral that will be handled by the popular undertaker, Ebony Funerals. Sadly, today would have been the deceased’s 71st birthday. It would be recalled that her children rolled out the drums last year to celebrate her 70th birthday with a superlative shindig graced by hundreds of family members and friends from home and abroad. Family sources said Madam Iwalola was given everything she dreamt of and so much more by her children even before she was diagnosed with cancer during a summer trip in 2015.

Bayo and his siblings didn’t spare anything to ensure that she underwent intensive treatment till her cancer was in remission. But unfortunately, it resurfaced five years after and she has to succumb to it.