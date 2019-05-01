Uche Henry & Lucy Nnaji

Stakeholders in the Nigerian Auto-Marine industry sub- sector is set to hold its second Nigerian Automobile Marine Conference and Exhibition; NAMC Expo 2.0, in Lagos for the purpose of reviving the sub- sector from total collapse.

At a Media brief, the Grand Patron, Ralph Agbogu, said the Conference which is slated for Thurs, 2nd May, under the aegis of MV AutoCare, PortBizness Communications, Inland Container Nigeria Ltd (ICNL), would be a gathering of Captains of industries, industry watchers and players and other critical stakeholders in the sub -sector to devise ways of making the sector viable for economic growth and development.

According to Agbogu, doyens in the industry will tackle head-on all critical and strategic issues and adverse economic policies that has endangered the sub-sector at the event.

“We are coming to see how best we can transform and Industrialize the automobile and Marine sector to make it a catalyst for Nigeria’s economic growth and development,” he stressed.

The Grand Patron added that as the country drifts away from mono economy, it’s high time other sectors of the economy optimize and maximize the untapped potentials embedded in the auto- Marine sector.

“Our efforts is to identify salient challenges confronting us, and make our resolutions and stance known to all concerned persons and bodies for prompt actions, all these are geared towards facilitating Maritime and auto -mobile and maritime sub -sector as catalyst for economic growth and development of Nigeria.” he added.