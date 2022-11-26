His grass-to-grace story is an inspiration to many. He is the real definition of grace because, in all his life, he has enjoyed the full grace of God. For Adebayo Adesola, the Managing Director of popular Vision Wheel Motors, he is a consummate businessman who has grown to be one of the biggest auto magnates in the country today. A man with an infectious geniality, Adebayo has risen above the challenges posed by his humble background. As a young man, he had a clear vision of what he wanted to do later in life. He had the picture of how rich he wanted to be in his head and he followed his dream and pursued it with unwavering doggedness. And today, it was all a song of success.

Therefore, when on Tuesday November22, the dark-skinned Lagos big boy clocked 52; he had every reason to celebrate God’s grace and the beginning of another year in his earthly sojourn. However, rather than the usual loud celebration, Adebayo had a very private soiree for close family members and friends at his Sonibare Estate, Maryland, Lagos crib, while he chose to celebrate the day elaborately with the less privileged by feeding over 1000 of them in Lagos State, Ondo State and Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. This is for the successful auto merchant to truly appreciate his grass to grace story.