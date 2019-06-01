One can clearly distinguish a commoner from a socialite by the parties they host. It may be tagged extravagant or ostentatious, but an elite’s party leaves memories that last a lifetime. Popular auto merchant and the Atunwase of Lagos, Dr. Mike Inegbese, understands the art of classy bashes and hosted one of such parties. Last weekend in Lagos, the famous socialite hosted the creme de la crème of Lagos high society as his handsome son, Michael Inegbese Jnr. finally walked down the aisle with his longtime sweetheart, Carissa Mbadiwe at the Our Lady of Help Catholic Church, Victoria Island, Lagos. The bride is the daughter of Chief Victor Mbadiwe, businessman scion of the famous politician, Chief Kingsley O. Mbadiwe. At the wedding reception held at the Civic Centre on Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Victoria Island, Lagos, both the Inegbese and Mbadiwe treated their guests to the very best of wines and champagnes.

The two prominent families had warmed up for the white wedding and fully prepared to give the young couple an unforgettable wedding party. In 2016, Inegbese had led his family members to Arondizuogu, Imo State home of the Mbadiwe as Michael Junior and his pretty wife, Carissa, had their traditional engagement ceremony.