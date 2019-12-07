If Tayo Ayeni, business mogul owner of Skymit Motors, were to write a book on his success story, one name that will keep reoccurring is that of Adetutu, his delectable better half. Dark-skinned Tayo must be really grateful to his creator for bringing Tutu to his life as soul mate. Words cannot describe the Ilesha, Osun State- born auto mogul’s love for Tutu, who has been a solid rock behind their marital life and businesses.

For many years, the socialite with the moniker “Omo Baba Ten Ten” has been able to weather all sorts of economic realities and still stands tall as a frontline auto dealer in the country. Aside his tested and trusted business sense, the billionaire is also known to be one who goes all out whenever he has a reason to celebrate. Therefore, recently when news filtered out that Ayeni’s wife was about to hit the golden age of 50, those who know the billionaire’s style concluded on what to expect. And last week, they were not disappointed as the city of Lagos quaked when Ayeni finally hosted the crème of Nigeria social establishment when his sweetheart Tutu finally celebrated her golden age. The echoes and all that went down at the golden jubilee anniversary bash in terms of the trappings deployed and the rare showing of the dwellers of the high society at the lavish bash are still reverberating.

The celebration began with a thanksgiving in the presence of the Lord as the new golden girl, her darling husband, family members and scores of friends gathered at the Church of Nativity, Parkview Estate, Ikoyi. Later in the day, guests converged at the Harbor Point, Victoria Island, Lagos where they were hosted to a sumptuous reception amidst delicious victuals and some of the rarest, expensive drinks were served aplenty. Of course, they were also serenaded with high quality entertainment as provided by Shuga Band and King Sunny Ade.

Guests on the impressive roll call at the event include: Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; Aremo Olusegun Osoba; billionaires Aliko Dangote, Rasaq Okoya, Abdulsamad Rabiu, Bolu Akin-Olugbade, Sir Olu Okeowo and Hajia Bola Shagaya; Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Pastor Ituah Ighodalo; Senator Mohammed Daggash; Timi Alaibe; Chief Mike Inegbese; Lady Maiden Ibru; The Alara-elect Oba Folarin Ogunsanwo among others.

Tutu, the new golden lady is a lawyer cum business woman whom God has blessed with beauty and brain. She is blessed with two boys and two girls. She runs the thriving property company, Space Properties Limited and Space Graphics.