After several months of waiting, the classy, stylish and lavish white wedding of the second son of socialite and auto mogul, Chief Willie Anumudu, Enyinna Obinna and his celebrity make-up artist sweetheart, Joyce Ifeoma Jacob, finally took place last Saturday, June 22, in the beautiful French capital of Paris. By all standards, the ceremony lived up to its billing as a glamorous wedding with long list of wealthy and other influential Nigerians who lit up the beautiful city over the weekend to identify with their friends—the Anumudus and Jacobs. Their powerful guests included Imo State governor, Mr. Emeka Ihedioha, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Tony Elumelu, Dr. ABC Orjiakor, Musa Danjuma, Tayo Ayeni, Sir John Obayuwana, Collins Chikeluba, Habeeb Fasinro, Anselem Tabansi, Senator Florence Ita-Giwa, Hajia Bola Shagaya, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ego Boyo, Rita Dominic, Vivian Chioloji-Shittu and Nike Osinowo, whose adorable twin kids were made the flower girl and the ring bearer. With these powerful aristocrats in town for the weekend, Paris had a feel of African sophistication and taste.

The day kicked off with the holy solemnization at the iconic American Church located at 65 Quai d’Orsay in the 7th Arrondissement of Paris.

The church is the only one in the city where religious weddings are conducted in English. The train thereafter moved to the luxurious landmark Four Seasons Hotel George V, off the Champs-Élysees in the Paris metro for the reception. The venue was already well appointed but the couple’s family had to add top notch flower arrangement. Guests were treated to the best of continental cuisines and choicy drinks. To those who attended, they expected nothing short of luxury as the groom’s father who owns the popular Globe Motors amongst several other major investments, is one of the richest personalities in the country. On her part, Nkiru, the hazel-eyed mother of the groom and one of Nigeria’s most stylish ladies, was the perfect hostess. The groom’s mum, who glowed in her floor length Maison Valentino gown with a flamboyantly fascinator hat by London hat designer, Piers Atkinson, had many of her friends in attendance to give her all the support.

The Paris, France’s destination wedding was the final installment of the nuptial ceremony that begun in Nigeria last year. Enyinna and Joyce had their introduction and traditional engagement known as Igba Nkwu mid-2018 while the couple later had a quiet registry event early 2019. While Enyinna, a graduate of the American University of Paris, is an infrastructure finance expert at Rand Merchant Bank, Joyce runs her own makeup studio, Joyce Jacobs Beauty which she launched in 2009.