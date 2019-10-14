Auto Report Africa, the leading pan-African online automotive news agency, has sealed a new marketing partnership deal with Cartar Australia for exclusive distribution of Cartar Mobile Lifts in Nigeria and Ghana, with future plans for the larger West African market.

The new deal is the result of a series of discussions and consultations between ARA and the Australian company.

In line with the partnership, details of which were conveyed in the agreement between the two parties, ARA becomes the sole distributor for Cartar Australia with exclusive mandate for sales and distribution of Cartar products in the Nigerian and Ghanaian market just as it would also be responsible for the development of the market in the two West African countries.

Managing Director, Cartar Australia, Bill Carter, is quite optimistic about the partnership.

“We are aware of your company and see a good synergy of the Cartar Brand with Auto Report Africa,” he was quoted as saying during one of the discussions that eventually led to the sealing of the deal.

Managing Editor, Auto Report Africa, Olaolu Olusina, is also excited at the new partnership that is coming two years after a similar deal was signed between his company and IKA Germany, a leading global player in the automotive parts business, for the sales and distribution of GEBE range of auto parts across West Africa.

“This is another good deal for us at Auto Report Africa and we give God all the glory for making this possible despite the obvious challenges at home, “ Olusina was quoted as saying. “At Auto Report Africa, we’ll continue to represent our partners very well as we promise to bring original automotive parts to the market in line with our collective resolve to rid our market of fake and substandard products.”

Cartar manufactures two unique and innovative scissor lifts, namely , the Cartar Glidemaster Mobile Lift and the Cartar Econo . Both provide solution to the movement and handling of damaged cars through the workshop which many consider a major issue today. Cartar Australia stands alone in the manufacture of the only automotive lift that can “Lift and Move” cars through a workshop.

Cartar products are Australian made, suitable for service workshops/garages and come with a two-year warranty. All Cartar products use only air/ hydraulic with no electrics, therefore, there are no installation costs as they are simply “Plug Air and Play.” The pneumatic system is also very easy to work on with minimal problems.

Cartar Industries have OEM approval and sell to Nissan USA and UK ; Toyota UK ; Daimler Benz in India and Germany ; as well as Skoda in Poland to mention a few.

As part of its market entry campaign for prospective customers in Nigeria and Ghana, Cartar is offering a special deal on packs of five units that include free CFR sea freight.