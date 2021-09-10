In a bid to further expand into the African market, the automotive technology company facilitating auto financing across Africa and ROAM Africa (Ringier One Africa Media), Autocheck has announced that it is set to acquire automotive marketplaces -Cheki Kenya and Cheki Uganda.

The deal which will be finalised within the following weeks, will see Cheki Kenya and Uganda’s operations integrate with the wider Autochek operations. The move comes just one year after Autochek successfully acquired Cheki Nigeria and Ghana as part of its launch in West Africa. Launched in 2020, and backed by notable investors such as TLcom Capital and 4DX Ventures, Autochek combines technology, underpinned by data analytics to deepen auto finance penetration across the continent. With a presence in Nigeria and Ghana, the company’s 360-degree automotive solution also provides a strong network of after-sales services that preserves and eases vehicle ownership experience across Africa.

Speaking on the acquisition, Etop Ikpe, Founder and CEO of Autochek, said, “The acquisition of Cheki Kenya and Uganda is an important milestone for us, and we are excited to be working with ROAM Africa once again, building on their achievements over the past years. ROAM Africa has an unrivalled track record of operating and scaling some of Sub-Saharan Africa’s most innovative classified marketplaces and we look forward to leveraging on this solid business foundation.”

