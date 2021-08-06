This is good news for the auto market: Autochek, the automotive technology company facilitating vehicle financing across Africa, has announced a partnership with Appzone Group to provide Nigerians with quick and flexible access to deferred payment arrangement.

At the official signing of the deal/press briefing in Lagos on Friday, Appzone Group was introduced as the continent’s leading FinTech organization, with about 400 microfinance institutions available to make many a vehicle buyer’s dream come true.

The partnership will see the Autochek platform integrating with Appzone’s digital core banking service, BankOne, in facilitating access to credit from the microfinance institutions for Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country.

Guests at the event hosted by Autochek were informed that the credit sourcing process starts with the listing of pre-qualified vehicles from the dealers on Autochek’s platform. Potential customers have the opportunity to select their choice from a pool of cars that have gone through a 150 point inspection process carried out by Autochek’s accredited technical experts.

“The customers are then able to submit their loan applications digitally through the Autochek website to over 400 financial partners currently available on Appzone’s BankOne network.

“Within 24 hours, customers receive multiple offers and have the option to select their most preferred financial partner. Appzone transitions all accepted loan applications into the BankOne’s proprietary credit administration module which automatically enables the account opening, underwriting and eventual disbursement. The customer is now able to get a transparent step by step update throughout the whole process.”

Speaking at the official signing event, chief technology officer at Autochek, Chetan Seth, said: “Like much of sub-Saharan Africa, obtaining access to financing in Nigeria is a tedious process. At Autochek, we are committed to providing consumers with seamless access to credit in order for them to own their vehicles. With technology, we are able to provide vehicle financing at scale, and this will be accelerated even further by integrating with Appzone’s network.”

“We are very much customer-focussed and we operate in an on-demand economy, we therefore recognise the need to efficiently provide a plethora of options for customers to access loans from; our partnership with Appzone will enable us to further increase their options through access to the microfinance banks currently available on their platform.”

In his remarks, Mudiaga Umukoro, the CEO of Appzone Core, a subsidiary company of Appzone Group said: “BankOne is our flagship product and Africa’s foremost Banking-as-a Platform (BaaP) solution. Over the last 10 years we have focused on digitizing the Microfinance sector. We have enabled over 400 Microfinance Institutions spread across the entire country, with the capability for fully digital banking operations

“And now through our partnership with Autochek, these Institutions available can now provide quick digital loans to prospective car owners anywhere in Nigeria. What this ensures is a win-win approach as MFBs can target more customers as well as increase revenue through loan offerings, whilst customers across the country, either in urban or remote areas, are more easily empowered with business and/or personal vehicles with little hassle. ”

It was learnt at the event that Africa’s automobile market is worth $45 billion a year, with only a 5 percent financing penetration rate. Autochek’s partnership with Appzone is geared towards upending that figure and giving the power to the customer.

