From Uche Usim, Abuja

Autochek Africa, a automotive technology company has partnered the Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria (AMDON) to deliver a digitized and structured marketplace for cars in Nigeria.

The collaboration, which has over 10 banks onboard, will substantially address issues like car theft and ease vehicle ownership through a loan scheme and ultimately create massive jobs.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja Wednesday, the Chief Executive Officer of autocheck, Mr

Etop Ikpe, explained that through the partnership, AMDON members are introduced to a platform that combines technology and data to create a single marketplace for car sales, car loans and repairs in Nigeria.

“This collaboration offers members of AMDON the opportunity to drive more sales by taking advantage of the online marketplace which increases the visibility of their inventory to potential car buyers across Nigeria. Car buyers not only have access to select from a large pool of cars, thay also get access to multiple car loan offers from finance partners on the Autochek platform, thus further driving ease of purchase and auto financing penetration in Nigeria, “This increase in automotive commerce has cascading benefits all along the value chain with one of the major benefits being increased job opportunities as we see more dealer empowerment and liquidity in the ecosystem. In addition to this, this partnership introduces a standardized Inspection and rating system for cars thus enhancing customer trust in completing the vehicle purchase process. Dealers can also continuously take advantage of diverse training programmes on lead management, digital marketing, car loan application process and other advanced technologies to run their business”, he said.

In his remarks, the National President of AMDON, Mr Ajibola Adedoyin stated that the partnership was timely and beneficial, because it gives his members the opportunity to expand their business by leveraging on the digital solutions and technology provided by Autochek.

“We have come together to collectively enhance, promote, protect and foster partner prosperity for AMDON members and the creation of more jobs in the auto industry as a whole. In addition to this, we are also providing value added services for customers as they can now access car loans through the Autochek platform to purchase cars”, he said.