Leading automotive technology company, Autochek will hold its first ever auto finance summit today in Lagos.

Themed “Creating Economic and Human Capital Opportunities through Auto Financing”, the one day event will feature panel discussions and fireside chats, covering key challenges currently affecting the auto industry and various growth opportunities prevailing in the automotive space in Africa.

Aside the main theme, key issues to be addressed at the summit include ‘Unlocking Constraints to boost Growth and Job Creation in the Automotive Industry’, ‘Future of Automotive Financing and Opportunities for the Continent’ and ‘The Ripple Effect of Embedded Finance to Support Digital and Financial Inclusion in Africa’.

Notable guests expected at the event are Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Jelani Aliyu; chairman, Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria, Prince Ajibola Adedoyin; Snr. Partner, TLcom Capital and chairman, Guinness Plc, Omobola Johnson; Bisi Oni, ED, FundQuest Financial Services Limited; and Uche Onyeigwe, Group Head, Access Bank, as well as 20 other industry stakeholders.