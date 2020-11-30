An automotive technology company, AutoChek, has launched a website and mobile application where customers can buy, sell and fix cars, using their smartphones from the comfort of any location.

At the impressive ceremony in Lagos on Thursday, AutoChek management announced that the company was on a mission to transform the African automobile industry by using technology to re-create the buying, maintenance and selling experience of motorists and car owners on the continent.

Giving more insight into the company’s aim in the auto sector, the Vice President Commercial, Mayokun Fadeyibi, said, “AutoChek’s mission is to enable and enhance automotive commerce across Africa through technology, creating value for all stakeholders in the ecosystem. The recent launch of the website and mobile application reflects AutoChek’s commitment as the platform provides seamless access to financing services that ease car ownership in Nigeria and Africa.

“We are proud of the resources and services put together for the convenience of our customers by our financial partners, dealer partners and workshops. We are very excited about the future of AutoChek in leading and expanding the frontiers of the African automotive industry at large”

The newly launched website and mobile application are an end-to-end auto solution offering that gives the customer a wide array of options from sales to maintenance and financing helping the customer to make informed automobile decisions with convenience.

The website and mobile application features auto brands, auto product details and descriptions, AutoCheck doctors for an automatic diagnosis of car problems, and a service booking platform for the inspection of cars customers want to sell.

Guests at the launch chaired by Bola Akindele, Group Managing Director of Courteville Business Solutions Plc, owners of AutoReg Vehicle Licensing system, were assured that anyone interested in effectively meeting an automobile need, could head over to the website or download the mobile application to get started.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer, Etop Ikpe, remarked that they were pleased to have provided a key solution to tackling some of the challenges posed by a lack of auto funding in the African automotive industry.