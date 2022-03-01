Leading automotive technology company, Autochek is set to provide easy access to financing options for automobiles in Nigeria and across Africa.

In his remarks at the maiden auto finance summit held in Lagos recently, Chief Executive Officer, Autochek, Etop Ikpe, said several stakeholders have been working in silos in the past, and now it’s time for automotive sector to have a multi-layered approach to financing in order to reach its full potential. Ikpe further emphasised that financing is critical for the auto ecosystem, as it plays a significant role in alleviating transportation poverty and impacting the whole value chain including dealers, workshops, SMEs and ultimately the consumer. He stressed the need for consumer education on how to responsibly access credit and make the most of the financing solutions available to them, as well as other related services.

Also speaking at the event, Mayokun Fadeyibi, Autochek’s SVP West Africa, said the company is building infrastructure to make car ownership more accessible and affordable to more Africans. Notable guests at the summit were Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Jelani Aliyu; National Chairman, Association of Motor Dealers of Nigeria, Prince Ajibola Adedoyin; former Minister of Communications and Senior Partner TLcom Capital, Omobola Johnson; Adebola Akindele, GMD Courteville Solutions; and Bisi Oni, ED, FundQuest Financial Services Limited.

