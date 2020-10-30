Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti,

Two unidentified young men lost their lives in a road accident in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State yesterday.

The two men believed to be traders were reportedly conveying a bag of corn on a motorcycle to an unknown destination in the wee hours of the day when they were crushed by a tanker trailer.

The accident occurred at Ureje area along Ado-Ekiti-Ikare, at Federal Polytechnic road, Ado-Ekiti.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the two men while riding on the motorcycle with the bag of corn got hooked on the edge of the trailer and rolled under the vehicle. The trailer ran over and killed them on the spot.

It was a gory scene as their skulls and brains were scattered on the road in the pool of blood.

Police from Odo Ado Division who rushed to the scene were saved the truck from being set ablaze