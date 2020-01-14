Tony Osauzo, Benin

A second term bid by the Bishop Oyonude Kure-led executive of Edo State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has thrown the association into crisis.

A state executive committee meeting of CAN which took off smoothly yesterday became rowdy after Kure read his address and Rev. Fr. Richard Ofere moved a motion, calling for automatic second term for Kure and his team “because they have performed well in the last three years.”

The motion was yet to be seconded when Rev. Chris Igbinosa moved a point of order, saying Ofere’s motion for automatic second term for the Bishop Kure’s executive was premature.

Igbinosa pointed out that there is no financial report of the association in the last three years, arguing that there was need for such basic expectations to be met before talking about re-election.

Consequently, the meeting which started at about 11am was not concluded until 3 pm when Kure adjourned and thereafter informed members that a new date for a fresh meeting for election would be communicated to voting members.