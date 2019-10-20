Romanus Okoye

A group of auto-mobile dealers in Lagos State have threatened to drag the Nigerian Customs Service (NIS), to court over the sealing of their business premises.

In a letter to the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, through the law firm of Ubani & Co, the group condemned the September 30, 2019 raid and sealing of their offices by Customs officers saying that the action of the agency was a “demonstration of gross irresponsibility, unprecedented impunity and abuse of power.”

They maintained that all the cars in their business premises were duly cleared and appropriate duties paid to the Federal Government.

In the letter, also forward to the Senate President, Speaker of House of Representatives and Attorney-General of the Federation, the group warned that if their premises were not opened in the next 14 days with compensation of N10billion for loss incurred during the period of the closure, they would have no other option but to approach the court for redress.

Part of the letter reads: “We must state here with all sense of responsibility and patriotism that the action of Nigerian Custom officers in this regard is a demonstration of gross irresponsibility, unprecedented impunity and abuse of power.

“Though the Nigerian Customs & Excise Management Act gives you the power to examine, mark, seal and take account of any goods … in this case, you did not examine, mark, seal and take account of the particular vehicles identified as not being properly cleared, but rather sealed up the entire premises without any form of examination or inspection of papers.

“This very act of yours has no protection under the act, but smacks of impunity, illegality and flagrant abuse of executive power. No law under our law books, including the Customs & Excise Management Act, empowers you to take the steps you have taken in the manner you have taken it.

“The action of the Nigerian Customs is not only lawless but very oppressive. The moment when Nigerian Government agencies elevate the pursuit of revenue above the right and welfare of the citizens, Nigeria is doomed, but God forbid that things degenerate to that level.

“Take notice therefore that you have 14 days from the day you receive this letter to unseal all our clients’ members’ business premises to enable them carry out their lawful businesses as Nigerian citizens.

“Take further notice that you have a period of 30 days from the date you receive this letter to pay a compensation of N10billion to our clients for the severe hardship, suffering, embarrassment, loss of business, physical, mental and psychological torture and trauma your arbitrary, lawless and inconsiderate action has caused our clients and their families failing which our client shall be left with no other option than to seek redress through a competent court of law.”