Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has, assured that the autonomy granted some communities in the state was carried out to enhance development and bring government nearer to the grassroots in every way possible.

Fayemi said the autonomy was not an attempt to unreasonably factionalize or disintegrate hitherto compact communities but a response to the genuine demand of people who believe their recognition would foster development.

The Governor made the remarks on Friday, when he presented the instrument of appointment and staff of office to Oba Matthew Durojaye Jegede as the first Alahan of Ahan Ayegunle Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government Area.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the Governor added that the exercise was not designed to breed hatred, rancour, nepotism and other negative dispositions that could negate harmonious coexistence with the former allied towns.

A statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the Alahan was the fourth monarch to be coronated for the new autonomous communities in the last two weeks by the Fayemi administration.

Fayemi enjoined the people of Ahan Ayegunle Ekiti to live peacefully with their neighbouring communities like Omuo Ekiti and Omuo Oke Ekiti stressing that the peaceful coexistence of people in the state is non-negotiable since it is the hallmark of development.

The Governor opined that the coronation ceremony was premised on the granting of autonomy to Ahan Ayegunle adding that the exercise conformed with the best practices across the globe, which are essentially development-focused.