From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The autopsy conducted on late Timothy Adegoke, a Master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife whose corpse has become a subject of controversy is out.

It was gathered that the pathologists have prepared the result of the autopsy though the content was yet to be released to anyone.

Efforts to get confirmation from the police command in Osun proved futile as no one wanted to react to the report since the matter has been transferred to Abuja.

The family of the deceased had alleged that he was killed at the Hilton Hotel and Resort, Ile-Ife where he lodged upon his arrival from Abuja for his examination.

His corpse was found in the bush after he was declared missing by the family before it was later revealed that workers of the hotel masterminded the throwing away of the late student, supervised by the son of the owner, Raheem Adedoyin.

While the owner of the hotel, Dr. Rahman Adedoyin, is still in police detention in Abuja, nothing has been heard about his son, Raheem.

A police source who confirmed that the autopsy result is out, said no one will speak on it because it has been transferred to Abuja.