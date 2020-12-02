From Okwe Obi, Abuja

As the country grapples with insecurity, economic downturn and bad governance, the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP) has encouraged young people to step forth with workable solutions that would salvage the country, rather than becoming armchair critics of the Buhari administration

A Representative of Bayelsa Central, Mary Torunana, gave the counsel at a town hall meeting in Ovom Yenagoa, Bayelsa State with the theme, ‘Youthful conversations for a better society.’

Torunana charged them not to be weighed down by the vicissitudes of life and bad leadership, but that they should ‘begin to play critical roles in nation-building by taking part in policy formation processes.’

According to her, the event was set up to enable young people to brainstorm on the way forward.

Meanwhile, a Representative of the World Youth Assembly Vice President, Dr Hephzibah Suobo, implored the Federal Government to restructure the country, for the betterment of the society.

Suoboa pointed out that the level of social order and structure in other climes, ‘is what has made them attractive to all because the high level of social order will always result in societal development.’

Speaking on the high rate of unemployment, Delta Senatorial District representative Hon Ighosotu Kelvin Matthew appealed to the youths to utilise grants provided by the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports.

Matthew, who disabused their minds against wide speculation that only when a person is connected before he or she could be employment, added that merit and hard work still play a big role.