From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journeys, increased by 4.43 per cent month-on-month from N44,825.04 in February 2022 to N46,810.62 in March 2022.

On a year-on-year, the fare rose by 28.26 per cent (N36,495.41) in March 2021.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The statement obtained from the NBS website further explained that the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity per drop rose to N3,270.94 in March 2022 indicating an increase of 5.29 per cent on a month-on-month compared to the value of N3,106.72 in February 2022.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The fare, however, rose by 35.65 per cent (N2,411.29) on a year-on-year, in March 2021. Similarly, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop, increased by 4.41 per cent on a month-on-month from N513.72 in February 2022 to N536.35 in March 2022. In terms of year-on-year, however, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journeys within the city per drop rose by 42.17 per cent from N 377.27 in March 2021 to N536.35 in March 2022.

“In another category, the average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 4.22 per cent on month-on-month from N379.12 in February 2022 to N395.12 in March 2022. Also, in terms of year-on-year, the fare rose by 45.57 per cent from N271.44 in March 2021 to N395.12 in March 2022. The average fare paid for water transport (waterway passenger transportation) in March 2022 dropped to N890.03 showing a decrease of 2.53 per cent on month-on-month from N913.13 in February 2022. On year-on-year, the fare rose by 10.10 per cent from N 808.38 in March 2021 to N890.03 in March 2022,” NBS, said.