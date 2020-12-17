The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average price for refilling a five kilogram (5kg) cylinder of Cooking Gas decreased to N1,947.47 in November from N1,953.71 in October.

The bureau said this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ for November obtained from its website on Thursday in Abuja.

It said the price of refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas dropped by – 0.32 per cent month-on-month and by -2.64 per cent year-on-year in the period under review.

According to the report, states with the highest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder for the product were Bauchi whose residents bought at N2,488.32, Borno at N2,396.69 and Adamawa at N2,367.80.

It also said that states with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas were Enugu at N1,561, Imo at N1,662.50 and Osun N1,683.75.

“Similarly, average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for the product increased by 0.11 per cent month-on-month and decreased by -0.93 per cent year-on-year to N4,082.97 in November from N4,078.65 in October.

“States with the highest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for cooking gas were Akwa Ibom at N4,587.60, Bayelsa N4,558.33 and Cross River N4,505.77.

“States with the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg cylinder for were Kano N3,497, Oyo N3,553.13 and Lagos N3,682.”

It said the various prices were collected across all the 774 local governments across all states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), from more than 10,000 respondents and locations.

The NBS said its audit team subsequently conducted randomly selected verification of prices recorded. (NAN)