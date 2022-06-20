The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average price of refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased to N3,921.35 in May 2022. This is contained in the NBS Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch for May 2022 released in Abuja on Sunday.

The NBS said refilling the cylinder used to cost N3,800.47 in April 2022, adding that the increase indicated a 3.18 per cent month-on-month increase.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price of cooking gas increased by 89.28 per cent from N2,071.69 in May 2021.

The report showed that the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas was recorded in Gombe at N4,366.67, followed by Bayelsa at N4,325.00 and Adamawa at N4,250.00.

On the other hand, it said Yobe recorded the lowest average price with N3,200.00, followed by Ogun and Ondo with N3,450.00 and N3,480.77, respectively.

The report showed that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas was highest in the South-East at N4,094.39 followed by the North-Central at N3,989.98 and South-South at N3,977.72.

“While the South-West recorded the lowest average retail price of N3,719.53,” said the statement.

