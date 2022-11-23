The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) paid by consumers in October was N801.09 per litre

The NBS stated in its “Diesel Price Watch’’ for October 2022 that the average price was a 215.30 per cent increase over the N254.07 per litre paid in September 2021.

” Comparing the average price value with the previous month of September, the average retail price increased by 1.42 per cent from N789.90 per litre.”

On state profile analysis, the report said the highest average price of diesel in October, was recorded in Ebonyi at N858.33, followed by Bauchi at N857.50, and Plateau at N856.25.

Conversely, it said the lowest price was recorded in Akwa Ibom at N748.18, followed by Benue at N750.00 and Edo at N765.91.

The NBS said analysis by zones showed that the North-Central recorded the highest price at N818.41, while the South-South recorded the lowest price at N774.96.(NAN)