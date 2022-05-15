The collapse of a three-storey building in Ebute Meta area of Lagos State should worry those in charge of building in Lagos, especially the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA). The incident left 10 people dead, while no fewer than 23 persons, including children, were injured.

While the loss of lives in the incident is regrettable, it is sad to note that despite the fact that the affected structure had been marked for demolition by officials of the LASBCA, the tenants refused to quit the distressed building. The tragedy would have been averted if the tenants had obeyed the orders of the Lagos State building control authorities.

To prevent frequent collapse of buildings in Lagos State, we suggest that henceforth professionals and quality building materials must be used in all construction works. Although there have been instances of collapse of buildings across the country, Lagos has recorded more of such incidents in recent times, with 53 reported cases from 2013 till date. And not less than 305 people are said to have died from building collapse in Nigeria since 2013, according to available data. Also, about 449 people were injured in 83 cases of building collapse.

The collapse of a guesthouse at the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in 2014 led to the death of not less than 115 people, including South African nationals. In 2021, a 23-storey building under construction in Ikoyi, Lagos collapsed and killed 45 people. Similarly, a three-storey building in the Itafaji area of Lagos Island collapsed and resulted in the death of about 20 people. The list is not by any means exhaustive. Aside these, there were many other cases in Kano, Abuja, Kwara, Ogun, Ondo, Imo, and other states.

Regrettably, these disasters have not elicited the right response to halt the trend. Unfortunately, there have not been convictions of people responsible for the reported incidents of building collapse. The Lagos State government needs to put up adequate measures to check the recurring cases of building collapse.

Considering the frequency of such incidents and the attendant loss of lives in the state, we call on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to overhaul the Lagos State Building Control Agency with a view to making it more effective and efficient. All those indicted in past incidents of building collapse must be apprehended and prosecuted while the victims are adequately compensated.

Those in charge of the control of buildings in Lagos State must be alive to their duties. The Lagos building agency should not be used merely as a revenue generation unit but one that will ensure the integrity of any building under construction in the state and safety of lives. The Lagos state government and other relevant agencies must begin now to create awareness on the desirability of obtaining building permit and other relevant papers before setting up any building. Besides, there is need to ensure that only qualified professionals and not quacks are used in the construction of buildings.

Moreover, all illegal additions to existing structures must be discouraged. Let the state government fund all the agencies responsible for building regulations in order to make them more efficient. Perhaps, stiffer sanctions, such as hefty fines, forfeiture of property and jail terms, should be applied on professionals or property owners who contravene building control regulations or engage in unethical practices that could bring about building collapse.

Virtually all the buildings that collapsed in recent times have been attributed to human errors. It is also likely that hasty construction, use of unskilled workers, design errors, ageing, substandard building materials, non-adherence to building plans, lack of proper supervision and others largely contribute to frequent building collapse in Lagos and other states across the country.

Additionally, let there be proper assessment of the environment as well as soil tests before the construction of any building. The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) should intensify effort to ensure the quality of materials used in building construction. We call on the National Assembly to expedite action in passing the National Building Code bill now before it. At the same time, government is enjoined to periodically conduct integrity tests on all buildings as a way of preventing frequent building collapse.

We urge all those involved in the use of quacks in building construction to desist from the unethical practice. The incident of building collapse in Lagos has reached an alarming proportion that it can no longer be allowed to continue unchecked. The demolition of all distressed buildings in the state must be a continuous exercise.