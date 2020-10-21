The recent order by Lagos State Government against the construction of gas and fuel stations in densely populated areas is a welcome development. The order, according to the government, is to safeguard life and property of the citizens, while maintaining the sanctity of the environment. It came on the heels of the Senate directive to its Committees on Petroleum Downstream and Gas Resources to investigate the immediate causes of these explosions and recommend ways to prevent them in future.

Of late, cases of gas and fuel tanker explosions have become rampant in Lagos and other states of the federation. In most of the incidents, lives and properties were lost. On October 10, an early morning explosion in a densely populated Ipaja in Alimosho council area of Lagos left eight persons dead, 25 houses, 16 lock up shops, some vehicles and a primary school destroyed. Earlier, a blast in a gas station at Iju in Agege part of Lagos State, left 44 persons injured and 36 buildings destroyed. Similarly, the March 15 explosion at the Abule-Ado in Amuwo-Odofin axis of the state left more than 22 persons dead and several buildings torched. Elsewhere in the country, the story is the same. On September 23, about 28 persons were reportedly killed when a gas tanker exploded in Lokoja, Kogi State. Among the dead were nine school children. On March 28, a blast, which took place in Ilu-Abo community in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, destroyed over 50 houses and left many people injured.

The frequency of the explosions and the attendant casualty figures have become so worrisome. Therefore, it has become necessary that the government should put measures in place to check the rising cases of gas explosions across the country. We suggest that gas stations must not be built in residential areas, especially those that are densely populated.

With the approach of the dry season, the likelihood of more explosions is high. To avert such explosions during the coming dry season, we enjoin all state governments to ensure that their fire service stations are duly equipped.

Let the Lagos State government ensure that gas and petrol stations are not located on densely populated areas as it has promised. We also urge the Senate committees investigating the remote and immediate causes of gas explosions across the country to diligently carry out the assignment and make its findings public. We say this because the findings of such panels in the past were not made public. For instance, the reports of the investigative panel set up by Lagos State Government to unravel the causes of the Abule-Ado explosion have not been made public, seven months after. Similarly, that of the Akure blast set up by the Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Adamu, has not been published.

Reports of investigative panels into the previous explosions should be made public for necessary actions to guard against such in future. Let Nigerians know the real causes and extent of damage in the explosions.

Other measures that would check gas and related explosions must be put in place. Open transportation of highly flammable products such as gas and explosives ought to be discarded. Let there be more safe ways of conveying gas and other combustible products. We urge the dealers to be more careful and vigilant in this direction. Adequate storage facilities should be adopted to take care of the items.

To avoid endangering the lives of Nigerians, gas stations should not be located near schools, churches and markets. We also urge drivers involved in handling explosive products to be cautious while transporting them to locations. Precautionary measures, such as not making or answering phone calls or smoking within stipulated areas from the stations, should be vigorously enforced. Installation of fire-fighting equipment should be made compulsory in gas stations, while drivers must be made to have functional fire extinguishers in their vehicles.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and the Fire fighters, must be ready to respond to such explosions whenever they occur. Above all, we call on the government to fix the roads in order to avoid some of the accidents that occur as a result of their failed portions.