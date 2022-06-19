From Ighomuaye Lucky,Benin

The Executive Director, Connected Advocacy, Mr. Prince Israel Orekha, has called for synergy among security agencies, media and the citizens of Edo state in order to avert terrorists’ attack in communities.

He gave this advice a town hall meeting in Benin, tagged “Edo Act Now on Developing Early Warning System for Community Stakeholders, Security and Media,” with the theme: “Community Organising: The Role of Citizens in Environmental Conflict, Mitigation and Prevention.”

Mr. Orekha opined that the strengthening of the grassroots communities’ relationship with security operatives and the human rights commission using the early- warning signs will ensure prompt response to attacks on communities.

He cited the recent attack on neighbouring Ondo State which they never envisaged, noting that Edo State, a transit route to the East, North and South was currently witnessing pockets of violent attacks.

He therefore stressed the need to nip such attacks in the bud by building a strong synergy with the security agencies and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

He warned that if something was not done urgently to increase citizens’ readiness and improve knowledge on early-warning signs for citizens to know the appropriate measures to mitigate attacks, more incidents might be visited on innocent citizens.

He said the aim of the meeting was to build the capacity of key media and community stakeholders in Edo State on how to identify early-warning signs, take required safety action to prevent the attacks and/or reduce casualty, and strengthen the synergy among the citizens, security agencies, media, and the human rights commission.

Also speaking on the topic: “Preparing a Safety Plan: Steps to take before, during, and after violent attacks,” the Executive Director, Freedom of Information Counsel, President Aigbokhan, defined mass atrocity as an act of extreme violence inflicted on the communities by civilians and non-civilians.

He noted that there were internal conflicts in the various communities, stressing that the police should be encouraged to wade in should internal mechanisms of resolving crisis fails.

On his part, Pa Egharevba Felix, the Odionwere of Igolo community, lamented how they had been driven from their community by the Fulani herdsmen, and how their crops had become foods for their cattle.

He appealed to the Federal and state governments to come to their rescue and put an end to the herders/farmers’ crisis in their community.

