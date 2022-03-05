From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has cautioned the people of the state not to panic over the discovery of the Avian Influenza in two farms in two local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Animal Health and Husbandry, Alhaji Aminu Garba DanDiga confirmed the discovery of the disease in the two farms while speaking with newsmen after inspecting the affected locations alongside epidemiologists.

“Just of recent, we received a report of bird flu, Avian Influenza in which we deployed our medical team to the affected areas. They went there, took the samples and we got the results. We wrote the governor and he gave the approval for immediate fumigation of the whole state. Livestock markets have been fumigated, manure merchants, livestock merchants, health workers are now being engaged in various communities which also includes Ministry of Health, Ministry of Animal Husbandry and Ministry of Environment and Solid Mineral. DanDiga said people of the state should not panic, noting that the state government had started fumigation as well as engaged experts to ensure the disease was contained. While speaking on the development, Dr. Ahmad Muhammad Aliyu, an epidemiology and disease reporting officer at the Department of Veterinary Services, Kebbi State Ministry of Animal Husbandry, explained that there was a disease outbreak in the state which he called ‘bird flu’.

“Two farms were affected in the state which, on reporting to us, the ministry immediately prepared a team of epidemiologists to the sites. Samples were carefully collected, sent to the laboratory in Jos and the results came back to be positive of the Hpi. And these affected two farms are located in two local government areas so far,” he said. He informed that the situation in Kebbi State was under control with the containment measures put in place by the state government, adding that the disease could affect pigs, horses, donkeys and the like. He added that dogs and waterfowls are the reservoirs of the disease. He noted that the disease could not kill them but can make them sick for their entire lives and they would not show any symptoms.

Ahmad advised the residents of the state to avoid close proximity with the waterfowls birds and other carrier animals. He said the ministry has not recorded any human infection so far.