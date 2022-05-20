One of the country’s most reputable talent management consulting and talent booking agencies, Avianna & Harvey Entertainments has announced the signing of John Mikel Obi.

The Chelsea legend effectively becomes the latest addition to the list of celebrities being managed by Avianna & Harvey Entertainments who have a long history of accomplishments i

While confirming the new working relationship with Mikel, Ahmed Fadekemi the CEO and Founder of Avianna & Harvey Entertainments described it as a union of like minds.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

She said, “We are very delighted with the addition of Mikel Obi into the ever-expanding Avianna & Harvey Entertainments family. For us, this is another testimony that we are doing great work and we will continue to do more; projecting our clients in the best light”

Mikel Obi remains one of Africa’s most decorated and highly respected players with a long list of accomplishments for both club and country.

Since starting out his career with local club Plateau United before joining Norwegian club Lyn at the age of 17 in 2004, Mikel has never looked back as he continued to grow in leaps and bounds

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Earn in US Dollars weekly by trading in US Stock options from companies like Apple, Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, Tesla, etc. Weekly earnings paid directly to your bank account. Click here to learn more .

In 2006, he signed with English club, Chelsea and has since gone on to play for other foreign clubs such as Tianjin TEDA, Trabzonspor and Stoke City.

The 35-year old who has worked with brands like Amstel Malta, Absa, Kwesi Tv, Samsung, Adidas, Nike, and Pepsi has taken another smart move to get on board with Avianna & Harvey Entertainments.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Proud of its dedicated and experienced team members, Avianna & Harvey Entertainments has continued to build a name and reputation for itself with unique concepts, talent database, relationships and transparency in their operations with brands and personalities alike.

Aside from Mikel, some of the other talents presently being managed by Avianna & Harvey Entertainments include Tania Omotayo, Titilope Kuti (Ade Tiger) and Swanky Jerry among others.