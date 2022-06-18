For 35 years on the bounce, Mrs Victoria Bamidele Shin-Aba lived and breathed aviation. Her entry and subsequent growth through the ranks in Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to the peak, is almost one of divine arrangement and uncommon courage.

In September 2014, Shin-Aba scored a first when FAAN management appointed her as the first female Regional General Manager (South West)/Airport Manager, Murtala Muhammed International Airport and was subsequently elevated to the rank of a General Manager, Airfield Operations, a position she held till her retirement. It was a slew of meritorious service to the development of the industry and mankind. It is therefore exciting to all when the drums were rolled out on Thursday June 2 to celebrate with the rare woman as she took a dignifying bow out of the service of FAAN after three and a half decades. Shin-Aba was treated to a three-in-one fête: her retirement from service, launching of her memoir titled: “MY RESILIENCE by Grace: The Memoir of My Bakery” and her 60th birthday celebration in advance —coming up August 31. The ceremony held at Welcome Hotels, International Airport Road, Ajao Estate, Lagos, had dignitaries including presidential aides, aviation industry giants, diplomats, ground handlers and media personalities in attendance. They took time out to honour the woman. And the volume of encomiums poured on this celebrated first female Regional General Manager in FAAN by notable personalities attested to her industry. Captain Rabiu Yadudu, Managing Director, FAAN, described Shin-Aba as a good, competent professional, a family woman and a lady of God. He enjoined everyone at the ceremony to emulate her dedication to duties. The highpoint of the celebration was when Air Peace Chairman, Mr. Allen Onyema, as the Chief Launcher, donated N10 million for 10 copies of the book, while numerous dignitaries from public and private organisations also purchased the book.

At the retirement party, Shin-Aba was honoured with an award as one of the Top 100 Aviation Business Leaders in Nigeria 2020. According to Travel and Tourism Ambassador, Mr. Ikechi Uko, the lady manned the most challenging airport in Africa and stood out among the top five women in aviators in Africa.

