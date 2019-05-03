A training aircraft belonging to the International Aviation College (IAC), Ilorin, Kwara State, crash-landed at the Ilorin International Airport, on Wednesday.

The Diamond plane, with registration Number 5N-BNH, with two pilots onboard, crashed landed at exactly 11:05am, without any casualty, it was learnt, yesterday.

The incident caused panic within the airport and Ilorin community.

It was learnt that the staff of IAC, including the rector and some airport workers were at the scene; which disrupted flight operations for three hours.

When contacted, Airspace Manager of the Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) at the airport, Balogun Abiodun, said he was not authorised to talk on the incident as a civil servant.

Also, the Rector of the aviation college, Benedict Adeyileke, declined comments when contacted.

It was also gathered that the aircraft was towed to the aviation Ccollege before the airspace was re-opened, around 4:00pm, for flight operations.

Meanwhile, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, who was reportedly returning from a trip to Abuja, was delayed, as a result of the incident, for about three hours before his flight could land at the airport.

The governor, who had his convoy stationed at the airport around 2:22pm, waiting for his arrival from Abuja, had to wait until the airspace was re-opened. His chartered aircraft landed at the airport at exactly 5:35pm.