By Chinelo Obogo

National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) is set to host industry experts on March 24 and 25 in Kano to brainstorm on strategies that would ensure protection of the Nigerian travel market.

In a press conference held during the week in Lagos, NANTA’s president, Susan Akporiaye, said the body is very worried about the survival of the travel market and is taking very active steps to ensure that the Federal Government enacts laws to protect local content.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

She said NANTA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held in Kano on March 24 and 25 and it is during the programme that the issues of protecting local content will be tackled and recommendations would be made.

“There is a long history of imbalance in our relationships in the aviation industry. Compared to other countries like Kenya, South Africa, US, UK and Europe, Nigerian Travel Agents are far behind in the exercise of their rights through the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission. There is therefore need to address the turmoil in consumer relationships in Travel and present the oppourtunities for intervention to the commission and that is why the theme for this year’s AGM is “Anti Trust: Oppourtunites Available for the Protection of Nigerian Travel Market’. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Kemi Pinheiro, Chairman, Lagos Law Reforms Commission.

“Unknown to many, there are clear examples of other key sectors in Nigeria where anti-trust policies have been successfully interpreted and executed for balance and stability of such sectors. There is need to work closer with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and support further empowerment of the authority for stronger national regulation. On our part, NANTA is committed to enforcing professionalism within the ranks of travel agents.

“In the broadcasting sector, the FG unveiled a code aimed at protecting and boosting local content and prevent monopolies. We are also trying to protect the Nigerian travel market and our local market because we are not being protected at all. This discussion won’t end at the AGM, we are willing to drive it further and the downstream sector in aviation would be able to come up with their own.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“The AGM is sponsored by Wakanow and the panel of discussants would be the Director General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, Head of Account Management, West and Central Africa, IATA, Dr. Samson Fatokun, immediate past president of NANTA, Mr. Bankole Benard, chairman, Sabre Networks, Gbenga Olowo, Country Manager, Air France/KLM, Mrs. Christine Qantin,” she said.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

She also revealed that to drive local content, there would be a Durbar festival in the palace of the Emir of Kano on March 23, saying, “We are having a mini Durbar which would be a very colorful event and the Emir of Kano has approved that the festival be held in his palace. It is part of protecting local content. If we don’t protect it, anyone can come in and cash in.”