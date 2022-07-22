The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have told air travellers to expect flight disruptions as a major Jet-A1 fuel shortage has hit and is likely to affect schedules.

The AON spokesman, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, who signed the statement, made available in Lagos on Friday, appealed to the travelling public for their understanding.

The statement reads: “This is to notify the members of the public, especially, consumers of air transport services in the country, that the aviation sector has been hit by a major crisis with the acute scarcity of aviation fuel, otherwise known as Jet-A1.

“For this reason, there will be major disruptions in scheduled flight operations including cancellations and unnecessary delays across all airports in the country.

“This is a foreseen but unintended consequence of the aviation fuel scarcity in the country.

“We, therefore, plead for the understanding of the travelling public to bear with our members as efforts are currently being made to address the development and restore normal flight operations.

“AON is committed to rendering seamless and uninterrupted air transport service across the country.” .(NAN)