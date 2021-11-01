By Chinelo Obogo

Domestic aviation ground handlers are set to embark on an indefinite strike on November 5 over the reversal of increase in cargo charges by the House of Representatives.

The Aviation Ground Handling Association of Nigeria (AGHAN) said it is already putting modalities in place to commence indefinite strike to enforce the commencement of the new price regime as approved by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) two months ago.

The NCAA had approved an increase in safety threshold handling rates after 36 years with commencement dates slated for October 1, 2021 (for international operators) and January 1, 2022 (for local operators) but the House Committee on Aviation directed it to stop the implementation till further notice.

With the new rates, the handlers could charge between $1,500 and $5,000 (passenger and cargo flights) for narrow and wide body aircraft on international routes, respectively, while for domestic operators it was upped to N20,000 and N70,000, depending on the aircraft type.

Companies like the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc, the Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) Plc, Precision Aviation Handling Company Limited (PAHCOL) and the Swissport Handling Company, were expected to charge the same handling rates as their counterparts in the sub-African countries.

Aviation stakeholders have, however, expressed concerns that if the proposed strike goes on, it will have adverse effects on the industry as the aviation sub-sector will be paralysed and warned that Nigeria may lose the United States Federal Aviation Administration (USFAA) Category One status if the National Assembly continues to ‘interfere’ in the activities of the NCAA.

Director of Research, Zenith Travel, Olumide Ohunayo, said the National Assembly should not interfere with the decisions taken by the NCAA so that the sector would not lose certifications like the FAA and ICAO.

“We do not want all these to be jeopardised or ridiculed by interference in the decisions taken by the regulator. This is never done and never accepted. The world is watching us. So, we appeal to the House Committee on Aviation and Senate Committee to back off from the decisions taken by NCAA with respect to the industry. Rather, all they can do is to advise or raise a resolution and pass it across to the regulator or ask other industry players to speak on such issues instead of interfering directly on such issues.

“Political interference will make us lose face in the comity of nations, principally with the regulator. We might be seen as a country, which doesn’t follow standards and recommended practices of ICAO and as applied in other climes,” he said.

President, Sabre Network, West Africa, Dr. Gabriel Olowo, said the increment in handling charges is justifiable given global economic indexes on all factors of production that has increased including severe currency fluctuations.

