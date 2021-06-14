By Chinelo Obogo

Major stakeholders in the Nigeria’s aviation industry are already keying into preparations for the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) Conference slated for July 28, 2021.

The conference, with the theme, ‘Nigeria Aviation Industry: Management, Policy and Regulation,’ is the 25th edition in the series would hold in Ikeja, Lagos.

While the Ministry of Aviation has indicated interest to be part of the event, all the aviation agencies, including: Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N) and the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria, have equally expressed their desire to be fully involved in the event.

Expressing their commitments to the forthcoming event, NCAA averred that it would always support the league at all times.

The Director General of NCAA, Capt Musa Nuhu, in a statement affirmed its agency’s support and endorsement of the conference.

He said: “We continue to partner with the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) for a successful outing as scheduled. This is in line with our resolve to invest in project(s) that could elicit solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting air travel in the face of the global Covid-19 pandemic.