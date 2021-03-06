Many who were guests of businessman and socialite, Otunba Peter Obafemi when he hosted the 90th birthday of his mother, Madam Patience Olutayo Obafemi, four years ago will definitely attest to the fact that it was a grand party which became a reference point in the social circle for a very long time. The birthday was witnessed by the high and mighty across all walks of life. In fact, the Ekiti State-born Chairman of Great Eagle Airways Limited, according to sources, was planning to celebrate his mother’s 95th birthday come August this year in a grander way. But like the popular saying: Man proposes; God disposes. This is not to be, as the nonagenarian matriarch of the Obafemi family succumbed to the cold hands of death last week, just a few months to her 95th birthday.

But ever since his Abeokuta, Ogun State-born renowned trader mother passed on, ever-bubbling and stylish Otunba Obafemi has been in mourning mood. Spotlight gathered that this is because of the strong bond between the son and his deceased mother. But the former Ekiti State governorship aspirant has no reason to question God, as his mother lived a fulfilled life.

In fact, he has every reason to thank God for so many things. Not too many are as lucky as he is in life. Indeed, if there is anything at all that he is thankful to God for, it is the fact that he has kept his mother for that long and healthy till old age until she bade farewell to the world peacefully penultimate week. Consequently, Obafemi is bracing up alongside his siblings to give their late mother a befitting burial. Spotlight gathered that the businessman, who made the impossible possible when he opened the Lagos-Atlanta direct flight route with his Ritetime/ World Airways, has already picked an April date.

The funeral programme kicks off April 12, with service of songs and wake, which will culminate with her interment on April 16 at the Ebony Vault in Ikoyi Lagos, with full compliance to COVID-19 protocols.