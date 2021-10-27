Stakeholders in the aviation industry have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his exceptional commitment to the development of the sector in the state and the South East for the safety of air travellers.

The stakeholders made the commendation during the inauguration of the access road to the Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Radio Range/Distance Measuring Equipment (VOR/DME) of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) at Akanu Ibiam International Airport Enugu constructed by Ugwuanyi’s administration.

The governor in furtherance of his administration’s efforts to encourage and ensure that the Federal Government comprehensively rehabilitated the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, last year, to function at optimum capacity and efficiency, for the safety of air travellers, among other time-honoured interventions, promised to reconstruct the VOR/DME access road for NAMA to aid its all-important operations at the site.

The governor fulfilled the promised and delivered to standard the access road to NAMA’s VOR/DME Navigational aid site and meteorological facilities, for safe landing of aircrafts at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, located behind NNPC depot, Emene.

Speaking during the inauguration of the road and other airport facilities, Chairman of House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji thanked Governor Ugwuanyi for his commitment to airport development and safety in Enugu State in particular and South East in general.

Nnaji said Ugwuanyi’s investment in the aviation industry was outstanding and worthy of commendation, adding that the governor during the comprehensive rehabilitation of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, showed leadership and made a lot of sacrifices to ensure that the project was fully actualised.Managing Director, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Hamisu Rabiu Yadudu, also lauded Governor Ugwuanyi for his remarkable contributions to the success story of the aviation sector in Nigeria.

