Chinelo Obogo

Leaders of the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, (ATSSSAN) and the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) would today, Thursday, meet with the Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Rabiu Yadudu, over the decision of the agency to slash May salaries.

A reliable source told Daily Sun that following the decision of the management of FAAN to carry out salary cuts, both unions insisted on a meeting with the management to resolve the dispute and Yadudu responded to their demands by fixing a meeting for 10am today at the agency’s headquarters in Lagos. The source said that the unions would demand 100 percent payment or embark on strike even though the agency is preparing for resumption of flight operations in June.

“The unions would meet with the MD today and will demand 100 per cent payment for workers. If the management says they don’t have money for staff salaries, they can approach the Federal Government for financial intervention. Aviation workers are frontline workers and have been at the forefront of supporting the fight against COVID-19, so it is inconceivable that despite putting themselves at risk and working to ensure all essential passenger and cargo operations have been going on smoothly during this period, they are now being told that our salaries would be slashed,” the source said.

In a circular to staff dated May 19, 2020, FAAN said that workers that will get 50 percent salary cut in May and when revenue collection resumes and improves, the balance will be paid. The agency said the move is to ensure its survival as the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted revenue after the Federal Government shut down airports for more than five weeks.