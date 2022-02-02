By Chinelo Obogo, Lagos

Aviation unions have threatened to withdraw their services on Tuesday, February 8, if the negotiated conditions of service for aviation agencies is not released for implementation.

In a statement signed by the General Secretary of National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Ocheme Aba, Deputy General Secretary of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Frances Akinjole, General Secretary of Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP) Abdulrasaq Saidu and Secretary General of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Service Employees (AUPCTRE), Waheed Sikiru, the unions said they issued this ultimatum to the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the six aviation agencies because of the failure of to release negotiated Conditions of service of the Agencies since 2013 and non-implementation of Minimum Wage/Consequential Adjustment since 2019.

They called on the managements of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMeT), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) and the Federal Ministry of Aviation to utilise the one week window to avert the impending crisis by prevailing on the relevant government agencies to act jointly to ensure their demands are met,

The statement reads: