Chinelo Obogo

The National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) has said that it will shut down activities in Arik Air on August 17th, 2020 over salary arrears and staff layoff.

In a notice to all staff of Arik Air signed by NUATE’s General Secretary, Ocheme Aba and ATSSSAN’s Deputy General Secretary, Frances Akinjole, the union leaders said strike will commence on the said date unless the issues are resolved before then.

Among the issues in contention, is the fact that there has been no payment of staff salaries in the airline since April after placing 90% of the workforce on compulsory leave.

The letter dated 10th August read: “Subsequent to the failure of Arik Air to address the issues raised in the 15-day ultimatum our unions issued to the airline since July 21, 2020 and realising that the window of the 15-day came to an end on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, we are now left with no choice than to inform the management of Arik Air that there is going to be a total withdrawal of services from the airline from the next seven days.

“All staff of Arik Air are therefore notified that from the 17th of August, 2020 all workers should down tools and assemble at places designated by union officials to be guided appropriately. The notice shall remain in force until otherwise directed by our union, “the notice read.

Arik Air had on April 24, 2020, announced that it will implement an 80% pay cut for all members of staff across the entire organisation for the month of April 2020 and from May 1st 2020, 90% staff will proceed on leave without pay until further notice.

The airline made this known in a message from its managing Director, Captain Roy Ilegbodu who explained that the review is as a result of sharp decline of 98% of the airline’s revenue, decline in naira value as well as current oil prices but stated the position will be reviewed on a monthly basis and communications on further developments will be shared as the situation evolves.