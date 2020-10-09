Chinelo Obogo

Aviation unions have threatened to embark on a crippling industrial action against the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) if outstanding workers’ salaries, allowances, grants, and claims are not paid within the next seven days.

The Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) and the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) issued the ultimatum in a letter dated October 7, 2020 to the Managing Director, Capt. Hamisu Yadudu.

The letter signed by Aba Ocheme, NUATE, Frances Akinjole, ATSSSAN, and Abdul Razaq Saidu, ANAP read: “Due to continue unilateral actions by the management of FAAN, resulting in the ever increasing delays and staggering of salary payments which have become unbearable, our unions have decided the situation can no longer be tolerated, due to uncontrollable damage to workers and the smooth operations of FAAN.

“Accordingly, management is hereby notified that if within seven days from the date of the notice, all shortfalls in salary payments are not fully rectified and settled, our unions will commence an indefinite industrial action against the authority.”

The unions said the issues are, “full payment of all outstanding salaries, full remittances of all outstanding cooperatives, contributive pensions, tax, deductions; full payment of all outstanding allowances, grants, claims.

“By this notice, all members nationwide are hereby directed to remain mobilised and ready for whatever action that may be decided by the unions should management fail to meet our demands as stated above.”