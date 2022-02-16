By Chinelo Obogo

Aviation unions have said it will no longer tolerate any assault on its members who are civilian airport workers by security personnel or it won’t hesitate to direct withdrawal of its members from identified danger zones at the airports.

A statement by the General Secretary of the National Union of Air Transport Employee (NUATE), Ocheme Aba, Deputy General Secretary of Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), Frances Akinjole, and Secretary General of Association of Nigeria Aviation Professional (ANAP), Abdul Rasaq Saidu, the unions said it has become necessary to cry out about the assault being metted to aviation security personnel of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and other aviation workers by national security personnel serving at Nigerian airports.

“It has become absolutely necessary to cry out about the unceasing assault and brutality being metted to aviation security personnel of FAAN and other aviation workers by national security personnel serving at Nigerian airports. Such incidences have been more prevalent at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, and Customs officers have been most guilty.”