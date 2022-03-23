President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) with the Ministries of Aviation, Works and Housing, Agriculture and Foreign Affairs making presentations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other Ministries expected to make presentations include Humanitarian, Disaster Management and Social Affairs,Aviation, Finance and the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

NAN reports that those virtually attending the meeting include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari and the Head of Service, Mrs Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Others are; the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama and Humanitarian Minister, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk.

Other cabinet members are participating online from their respective offices in Abuja. (NAN)