Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Abraham Adole, on Friday took over as the new Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC) of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), based in Makurdi, Benue State.

Adole, a combatant pilot who hails from Otukpo local government area of Benue State, took over from AVM Idi Lubo as the 42nd AOC TAC. Lubo has been redeployed to the Armed Forces Resettlement Center, Oshodi Lagos as Commandant.

AVM Lubo while welcoming Adole to TAC Makurdi expressed the assurance that he has all it takes to steer the ship of the Command even better than he had done.

“I believe that God has a reason for choosing you to succeed me and I have no doubts in my mind that you have all it takes to steer the ship more than what I have done.”

While noting that no officer in the NAF can live in isolation, the outgoing AOC said it was for that reason that the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao had brought everyone together even as he urged all officers to give the incoming AOC the maximum support to enable him succeed.

Speaking shortly after taking over, AVM Adole thanked the CAS for finding him worthy and eulogized the virtues of the outgoing AOC, stating that he had no doubts that the Command has sound leadership in terms of operations.

While noting that the Command is very critical to the NAF, Adole however said for it to succeed, every other support mechanisms have to be effective.

He agreed that there is enormous responsibility attached to his appointment and promised to rise to the responsibility with excellence and success in mind.

“I want to see operational effectiveness in everybody. This command is about war fighting and everyone should imbibe that culture. We are here to fight a war and this is a war command. I am already conversant with the high taste is work, sense of accountability and the need to perform. That’s why I’m happy to come to TAC.

“The least I’ll do is to maintain what my predecessor has done and that is to add value to what he has done no matter how difficult it is,” Adole said.