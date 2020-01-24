Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Chief of Administration, AVM Mohammed Idris has stated that the need to produce competent commanders at all levels to provide the required leadership is invaluable in achieving organisational goals.

AVM Idris stated this during the inauguration ceremony of the maiden edition of the Command Responsibilities Course 1/2020 of the NAF held at the Nigerian Air Force War College in Makurdi, the Benue State capital on Friday.

“For the NAF to meet its constitutional role of ensuring the territorial integrity of Nigeria, it needs competent commanders at all levels to provide the requisite leadership which is invaluable in achieving organisational goals.”

While noting that the importance of having competent, knowledgeable and innovative leadership especially at the unit level in the NAF cannot be overemphasized, Idris said it was for that reason that the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar initiated the Command Responsibilities Course to develop qualitative leadership for the Service at unit level.

Idris who congratulated the participants for their selection to undergo the course urged them to aim high and see themselves as eagles adding that discipline, determination, hardworking and dedication should be their watchword to justify their inclusion in the course.

“You are attending this course at a very critical period when our nation, region and indeed the international community are looking for solutions to the rampant wave of extremism and militancy that are threatening our acceptable ways of life.

“These extremist networks have evolved in recent years, moving away from dependency on state sponsorship; many of the most dangerous groups and individuals now operate as non state actors, taking advantage of porous borders and interconnected international systems.

” Your roles as commanders will therefore be more critical as you steer the men and resources under you to achieve the overall goals and objectives of the services, ” Idris notes.

Earlier in his address, Commandant, Air War College, AVM Charles Oghomwen who disclosed that 24 participants would be participating in the Commanders Responsibility Course said the course with the theme: “Empowering Commanders for Effective Administration of Units”, would run for four weeks.

On his part while advising the participants, the Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC), AVM Olusegun Philip urged participants to be honest, strong and purposeful in everything they do especially in the discharge of their responsibilities.