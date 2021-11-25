AVO TV, the recently launched free streaming app, is poised to disrupt the dominance of pay TV as the main source of premium live TV and video-on-demand for Nigerians.

The free app will offer a bouquet of over 100 local and international channels, plus over 2,000 Nollywood movies available on-demand.

AVO brings together the best of local TV channels, such as AIT, Silverbird, TVC, WAP and OnMax, alongside premium international channels, including Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, SportsGrid, IndieFlix, Unreel and Gusto TV, plus all the latest Nollywood blockbusters.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

AVO’s entire range of TV channels and on-demand content is available to watch without subscription. Download the app now on Android mobile, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, or stream via the AVO TV web player.

Awaes Jaswal, CEO, said: “We are delighted to announce AVO TV’s presence in Nigeria as our first major market in Africa. Our aim for AVO TV is to make premium content available to everyone, not just those who can afford expensive pay TV subscriptions. As data and internet costs reduce over the coming years, we hope that AVO TV will be the main source of TV for all Nigerians”.

Despite launching only in June this year, AVO TV has amassed over 200,000 downloads, and viewers have already streamed over 10 million minutes of content via the app. Downloads and watch times continue to grow rapidly, regularly putting AVO TV at the top of the Google Play Store charts in Nigeria.

Speaking further, Mr Jaswal noted that the company plans continuous improvement of its TV and VOD offerings. “We are delighted with the progress made towards our content strategy and have some fantastic content partners already on-board. However, we are determined to give our users a constantly improving product and have a number of new and exciting content deals to announce over the coming weeks. Our aim is to add new content on a regular basis”.

The company also aims to make frequent upgrades to the app in order to improve the overall viewing experience: a Data Saver mode was recently added to the Android mobile version, enabling viewers to adjust their streaming preferences and optimize data usage.

The app will be monetized through advertising only, a business model which has gained huge traction in the US and Europe and disrupted the dominant pay TV operators in those regions.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .