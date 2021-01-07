Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has warned residents against breaching COVID-19 protocols, saying the state had recently recorded a spike in the number of people testing positive to the virus.

The governor stated this in a tweet @jidesanwoolu, urging residents to observe measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus, noting that the state government was doing everything possible to avoid another lockdown.

In the tweet, the governor said: “There is an urgent need for us to be more circumspect in the way we live, interact and socialise with our friends and family. Many people are ignoring #COVID-19 warnings and guidelines, thereby exposing themselves and others to the virus. We are well into the second wave of the pandemic.

“Yesterday, Lagos scarily recorded its highest number of infection in one day. We have already recorded a frightening spike in infection cases. This spike brings positive cases to 32,720 in Lagos alone.

“This second wave comes with severe symptoms, and the higher number of positive cases we detect, the higher number of casualties we’re bound to record. We do not want this, but for this to be avoided, we must be intentional and cautious.

“We also do not want to go into another lockdown. It is important that you wear your masks, avoid crowded areas, wash or sanitise your hands regularly, and practice social distancing. 2021 will only work for us if we take #COVID-19 seriously and follow the guidelines. We simply cannot afford to be complacent at this time.”