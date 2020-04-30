Zika Bobby

Customs Area Controller of Ports Terminal Multiservices Limited PTML Command in Lagos, Comptroller Festus Okun has urged licenced customs agents using the port to avoid clusters .

Okun said this when he received some COVID-19 support materials from the management of PTML.

He advised that only persons whose form C30 indicates that they are authorised to come to PTML and have active businesses to transact should come to the terminal.

He also urged customs officers to continually apply all preventive measures, including usage of nose masks, hand sanitisers, hand gloves and washing their hands regularly.

According to him, the command had procured COVID-19 safety kits for officers which they have been putting to use while on duty and even outside the work environment.

“As a command, we have bought Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for our officers who have been using them in line with prescribed medical advise. We know that before now, vehicular cargoes attract more people in the clearing but I am calling for the understanding of our agents and importers to take advantage of paperless operations that are backed by technology to minimise physical contact. This is a challenging period that requires the understanding of all our port users, particularly those coming to do transactions with customs. A lot of things can be done without having crowd in our work environment,” Okun said.