From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Catholic, Bishop of Lafia Diocese, Dr. David Ajang, has said politicians are the reasons why coup are happening in some parts of Africa, cautioning Nigeria politicians to avoid it now by doing the right thing towards sustaining Democracy.

Ajang disclosed this on Friday while giving his sermon during the 10th year wedding Anniversary of the family of Mr and Mrs Daniel Oga Ogazi, member of the Nasarawa state House of Assembly, at Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

He highlighted coup incidences in some part of Africa attributing it to bad governance, corruption and not engaging the youth in government and others, advising politicians to create an enabling environment that would create job for the youth and maintain good governance for the good of all in the country.

Ajang also urged husbands and wives to continue to show understanding, tolerate and love each other for their marriage to last.

The Bishop also urged them and other parents to continue to inculcate moral values on their children in the interest of their families and for the overall peace and development of the society.

The Catholic Bishop prayed God to continue to guide, protect and bless the marriage of Hon. Daniel Ogah Ogazi abundantly.

Also speaking, Dr Matthew Ishaya Audu, Catholic Arch Bishop of Jos, advised politicians to engage the youths in positive ventures rather than using them as thugs as the 2023 general elections draws closer.

Dr. Mathew also lamented that using youths as thugs is going to be more dangerous now and in the near future as it would continue to threatening the existing peace in the country.

” The thugs you are using today may turn up against you tomorrow and will be detrimental to peace and societal development.

” Please I advise you all, especially political class to play the game by its rules as the 2023 general election is gaining momentum.

” Do not add to the numbers of thugs on ground as it is easy to create thugs but difficult to maintain them,” he said.

He also attributed lack of education, unemployment among other negative acts as reasons responsible for high level of insecurity in the country.

He further called for all hands to be on deck to address the level of hunger, inflation and insecurity in the country.

The ArchBishop has congratulated Ogazi, his wife for being together for 10 years and wished them more successful marriage life.

On his part, Gov Abdullahi Sule while congratulating Ogazi for clocking 10 years in marriage, appreciated men of God for preaching the gospel of peace to their followers in the state.

” I want to thank you the men of God and others for supporting us to achieve peace in the state as without peace we will not be here today,” he said.

” I want to offer my personal donation of N5million as my support for the church development, that is, it is for tiling of the church.

In his goodwill message, Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, the Speaker of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has also congratulated Ogazi for clocking 10 years in marriage.

” As a Head of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Hon Ogazi is a very close friend and a brother. He have passion for his family.

” He considered his wife as a sister and a true partner.

Responding, Hon Daniel Ogah Ogazi, member representing Kokona East Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly said that the Thanksgiving was to appreciate God for protecting, guiding and blessing on him and his family in the last 10 years of his marriage.

” The Thanksgiving is to appreciate God for protecting and blessing our marriage in 10 years. He said.