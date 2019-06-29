Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has warned corps members against making themselves easy prey to kidnappers during their service year.

He gave the warning during his one-day working visit to NYSC temporary orientation camp in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of Edo.

He said as the nation battles with a rise in insecurity, corps members must be security conscious, stressing that they can reduce their vulnerability by not embarking on unauthorized travelling.

“Please, don’t embark on unauthorised journeys. Be focused, disciplined and don’t make yourself readily available to kidnappers,” General Ibrahim said.

“Always inform your friends of your whereabouts and be security conscious. Wherever you are posted, ensure you locate the nearest police station or army barracks and interact with them.”

The DG attributed the cause of accidents during the NYSC service year to unauthorized journeys embarked upon by corps members who are supposed to be at their primary places of assignments.

The NYSC boss encouraged the corps members to embrace the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Programme which has been put in place to encourage them to be entrepreneurs and wealth creators.