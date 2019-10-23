Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has given warning to the Golden Eaglets players and officials to avoid the distractions of football agents that would disturb them directly or indirectly in Brazil before and during the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup competition.

General Secretary of the football federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, who handed the warning, also urged the players to focus on their games, put up excellent performance to improve their market values.

He further emphasised that the federation deliberately did not set any target for the team to avoid mounting undue pressure on them, arguing that the concern of the federation is to build a team capable of raising talents for progression into the various senior national teams.

Fielding questions on what the federation told the Golden Eaglets players and the target set for them, the football federation’s chief scribe said: “We told them to remember that over 180 million Nigerians are waiting anxiously to see them make them proud. We also told them they are carrying the load of millions of Nigerians and should not do anything to tarnish the image of the country.